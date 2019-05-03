Sponsored walkers head to Paradise in memory of Glenn

The family of a Northumberland man who took his own life in November have spoken of their heartbreak in the hope that other people who may be suffering from mental health issues can get help.

And an eight-day sponsored walk – To Paradise for Glenn –is being organised from the Tyneside Irish Centre, in Newcastle, to Celtic Park (aka Paradise) in Glasgow in memory of Glenn Dixon, who was a Celtic FC fan.

Funds raised will go to Tyneside and Northumberland Mind and the Celtic FC Foundation.

Glenn, 32, grew up in Morpeth and went to Liverpool John Moores University, where he gained a degree in history. After that he returned to the North East, but struggled to find work.

Eventually he moved to a flat in Percy Main, North Shields, and became a carer for Age UK.

His mum Jill, of Morpeth, said: “Glenn was always happy, always laughing – the life and soul of the party.

“He managed to convince everybody that things were fine. But his mental health had been deteriorating.”

In August last year, Glenn came to the attention of the authorities after a disturbance at his flat. He had been drinking and he had harmed himself, threatening to take his own life.

He had a mental health assessment and was given an appointment in November to help deal with his mental health issues. However, he took his own life before that appointment.

The 150-mile walk sets off on August 24. Donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ToParadiseforGlenn

A supportive message from the office of The Duchess of Northumberland includes: ‘It is a remarkable tribute to Glenn that you are turning this terrible tragedy into a memorable fund-raiser for such a worthy cause.’

‘The Duchess wholeheartedly supports your fund-raising event.’

Jill, a private tutor, said: “It is easier for people to say they have a physical illness. It’s hard for them to say they need help for mental health problems – and yet there should be no distinction between the two.

“If we can try and prevent even one other person from taking their life and get them to seek help, and realise ‘actually I’m not ok’, then this will be worth it.”