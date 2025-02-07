The Friday performance unfortunately had to be rescheduled due to the weather, a first in the group’s 64-year history, but it did not dampen their enthusiasm and the performances that did go ahead showed why they have been masters of their craft since 1961.

During the prologue, we met the wicked Abanazar played by Matthew Cooper. Matthew switched to the ‘baddie’ role this year, which he relished, and he had the crowd booing from the get-go as he laid out his dastardly plan to steal the lamp.

Nicola Lowson confidently played the Spirit of the Ring, who was not too happy with her master Abanazar’s ideas. This was her first performance with SVG and I’m sure it won’t be the last.

Hannah Bass took on the role of Aladdin, a workshy boy who gives his mother no end of trouble. Hannah has played principal boy on many occasions and it is a role that she plays with confidence and ease – this year being no exception.

Wishee Washee, Aladdin’s brother, was played by Jonathan Scott and, as ever, he thrived in his role.

Of course, no pantomime would be complete without a panto dame and we were introduced to Aladdin and Wishee’s mum, Widow Twankey. This is only the second year that Ian Little has played the dame, but he has quickly made the role his own and is a firm favourite with the audience.

For the comedy duo, we had Yu-Dun-Wong and Hu-Dun-Pong, the Peking Policemen. Kate Bidwell, as PC Wong, was part of the comedy duo in last year’s production and for Sam Wood as PC Pong, this was her first principal role. From their entrance, they played their roles with confidence.

Sharon Young reprised her role as the Empress and had commanding stage presence. She has played various roles in previous pantomimes and proved that she is a great character actress.

Emma Smolenskij played her daughter, Princess Mandarin, a very sweet but determined girl who is frustrated at her mother’s over protectiveness. Emma as usual was pitch perfect and her duet with Hannah in ‘Rewrite the Stars’ was exceptional.

So-Shy, the Princess’s hand maiden, was played by Minnie Cooper. Minnie is growing in confidence each year and with her strong singing voice is one to watch in the future.

Aladdin would not be complete without a genie and Georgia Young was fantastic in this role. Like her mum, Sharon, Georgia reprised her role as the Genie and was the perfect partner to Hannah’s Aladdin. Their lively duet was a highlight, showcasing their strong vocals.

The chorus members were full of enthusiasm and great singing and choreography to entertain the audiences. It was lovely to see some new faces, especially within the younger members.

Under the direction of John Mabon and producer Susan Whyte, they should be applauded for bringing this production to life, which is no small feat.

Kevin Knox and his ‘Tech’ team were outstanding with their sound and lighting arrangements, and the band were exceptional under the direction of Aubrey Sanderson. Choreography was spot on, and you could tell that ‘The Darcy’s’ – Emma-Jane Hume, Fiona Dunn and Jennifer Greenwood – had put the cast through their paces.

Wardrobe mistress Pamela Thompson managed the beautiful costumes and the highlight had to be the ‘Cave à la Din’, which looked spectacular.

Spittal Variety Group is very much a team effort and from entering the venue – from front of house, to the production and tech teams, to the band, and finally the cast – you can tell that everyone is having a great time.

1 . Spittal Variety Group 2025 1.jpg Members of Spittal Variety Group entertained audiences at Berwick Holiday Park. Photo: Nop Photo Sales

2 . Spittal Variety Group pantomime 2025 A mix of ages took part in the production. Photo: Spittal Variety Group Photo Sales

3 . Spittal Variety Group pantomime 2025 There were a range of comic characters to get audiences laughing. Photo: Spittal Variety Group Photo Sales

4 . Spittal Variety Group pantomime 2025 There were plenty of colourful costumes. Photo: Spittal Variety Group Photo Sales