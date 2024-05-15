Spittal Bowling Club to host inaugural competition in aid of good cause

By Andrew Coulson
Published 15th May 2024, 12:17 BST
Spittal Bowling Club will host the inaugural Walsh Trophy charity bowling competition on Saturday, June 8 to raise funds for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

The event is sponsored by the Berwick Rotary Club, GWA, Simpsons Malt and BCA.

Coun Georgina Hill, who is helping to organise the day, said: “We are incredibly grateful to our generous sponsors and Spittal Bowling Club for hosting it.

“It is such an excellent cause and should be a great day. Non bowlers are very welcome to come and spectate – there will also be fundraising stalls.”

A section of the poster for the competition.

The competition is open triples with a first prize of £500. The entry fee is £15 per team. To enter, email [email protected]

If you wish to donate a raffle or tombola prize, contact Coun Hill by email – [email protected]

