Supermarine Spitfire Mk IA R6762 was part of 57 Operational Training Unit at Eshott, training pilots during World War Two.

The aircraft was being flown by Norwegian pilot, Sergeant Kai Arthur Knagenhjelm on 12 April 1944 when it collided with an American Thunderbolt.

The 19-year-old and Thunderbolt pilot First Lieutenant Anthony Serapiglia both died in the collision.

A Spitfire replica is coming to Northumberland Woodland Burials and Crematorium at Eshott.

The replica of the iconic war bird is being unveiled in its new home at Northumberland Woodland Burial and crematorium, this Friday 12 April at 4pm.

The site is part of what was once RAF Eshott, with the replica being placed on one of the former Spitfire concrete tie downs.

On the fateful day, Sergeant Knagenhjelm had been carrying out practice attacks with a fellow Spitfire pilot above 5,000 feet for 30 minutes then completing further aerobatics above 8,000 feet.

On returning to RAF Eshott, Sergeant Knagenhjelm was in a circuit awaiting instructions to land. First Lieutenant Serapiglia from the Air Force based at RAF Milfield was flying in the opposite direction, colliding head on with the Spitfire.

Entering a flat spin, R6726 was ablaze and crashed at Blawearie Field at Eshott Home Farm. The stricken Thunderbold lost a wing, burst into flames and spun to the ground south of Eshott Airfield.

Laura Clarehugh from Northumberland Woodland Burials and Crematorium, said: “We’re incredibly proud of our Northumbrian heritage. We felt it was really important to honour the memory of those that served here.

"It’s our great privilege to have a replica of R6762 to not only commemorate Sergeant Knagenhjelm and First Lieutenant Serapiglia, but all those that served during the war.

“By having the Spitfire here, we can offer a memorial space for people to reflect and it will be particularly important for those who wish to remember a loved one who served in any branch of the military.”

During the unveiling ceremony Durham Northumberland Wing RAF Air Cadets will perform a commemorative parade followed by a few words from Sarah Price and Margaret Weaver Lay Minister of St John the Divine Church, Chevington.

Joining the ceremony will be Royal Air Forces Association with standard bearers from Northumbria, Gateshead and Newcastle Branches.