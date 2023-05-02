News you can trust since 1854
Spirit of Sport event organised by Berwick Rotary Club hailed a big success

The return of Berwick Rotary Club’s free sports day for disabled people of all ages was warmly welcomed by more than 50 players and their families and carers.

By Andrew Coulson
Published 2nd May 2023
Updated 2nd May 2023, 11:27 BST

Spirit of Sport participants came from Berwick, north Northumberland and the Scottish Borders to the Berwick Sports and Leisure Centre in Tweedmouth to play more than 10 sports – including carpet bowls, indoor curling, and, for the first time, swimming in the new pool.

Organised by club members and friends, the games were adapted where necessary and for each one a winner and runner-up took home a trophy, with Endeavour awards for the best all-rounders.

People (and some of the club’s helpers) tried out games they had never played before and there were smiles and laughs all day.

A Spirit of Sport group cheer following the presentation of trophies, medals, certificates and footballs.A Spirit of Sport group cheer following the presentation of trophies, medals, certificates and footballs.
A Spirit of Sport group cheer following the presentation of trophies, medals, certificates and footballs.
A Berwick Rotary Club spokesman said: “Active Northumberland opened up the facilities and their staff helped on the day, for which the club is very grateful, and very generous sponsorship from the Berwick branch of Howdens covered the costs of the day and meant that every participant went home with a medal, certificate and a football.

“Trophies were presented by club President Grant Forbes to applause and cheers for everyone who took part. Tara Foggon, depot manager of the Berwick branch of Howdens, not only presented the medals but met many of the players and took part enthusiastically in the sports herself.

“If you missed this year’s event, but would like to hear about Spirit of Sport 2024, please send your details to Bryon Longbone ([email protected]) and follow Berwick Rotary on Facebook for more photos of this amazing day.”

