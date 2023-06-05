Spencer Group has completed a programme of essential works to preserve Union Chain Bridge linking England and Scotland, which is more than 200 years old.

Union Chain Bridge, which is both a Grade I listed building in England and a Grade A listed building in Scotland, is credited with being a catalyst for bridge innovation. It influenced the design of many other famous structures and remains the world’s oldest suspension bridge still carrying traffic.

A funding bid was submitted to the National Lottery Heritage Fund (NLHF) by Northumberland County Council, Scottish Borders Council, Museums Northumberland and community group the Friends of the Union Chain Bridge, amid concerns about the condition of the bridge.

Spencer Group has ensured modifications to Union Chain Bridge are in keeping with its historical significance.

Following the successful bid, Spencer Group was appointed by Northumberland County Council to dismantle the bridge and carry out a complete refurbishment and rebuild.

A key element of the project was to ensure modifications were in keeping with the historical significance of the bridge. This included restoring, rather than replacing, the suspension chains and using the same type of stone to repair masonry work on the bridge’s two towers.

Ted Cawthorne, honorary treasurer of the Friends of the Union Chain Bridge, which was formed in 2014 and has more than 700 members, said: “It’s been an incredible job by Spencer Group and we’re absolutely delighted to have the bridge back. It’s a vital link between the communities on either side.

“The bridge is an important part of the local scene, so we’re very pleased to have it back fully installed and in use again.

“It looks wonderful and even more elegant than it did before. There are some differences that have been made during the restoration, with some necessary modern interventions, but that’s just a sign of this remarkable bridge moving with the times.

“It’s a terrific achievement and it means a great deal to us to have it restored and fit for use for another 150-200 years.

“The remarkable thing is that many of the original components are still intact, which means they will be 350-400-years-old by the time it might need another restoration.”