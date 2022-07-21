The A193 Links Road in Seaton Sluice will be monitored by Northumberland County Council after a petition was presented to members of the Cramlington, Blyth and Seaton Valley Local Area Council.

The petition, which was signed by 87 residents, demanded the 30mph zone be extended past properties at Seafield Mews, and that the crossing there be improved.

They also want traffic calming measures be considered and have asked for the existing speed camera to be moved further north, as they believe the existing location is potentially affected by the pedestrian crossing at the Astley Arms pub.

A speed survey will be carried out on the A193 Links Road in Seaton Sluice.

At the latest meeting of the committee, members were told that preliminary design work was currently underway and a speed survey would be undertaken to further inform design work.

The council’s principal programme officer, Neil Snowdon, said it had been nine years since the last one was carried out in the area, so more recent data was needed.

Coun David Ferguson, who represents the Hartley Ward, said there was a significant amount of “racing” on the road, to which Mr Snowdon acknowledged there was “particular problem during lockdown,” with the road being used by “boy racers.”

He added that Northumbria Police was aware of the issue.

Furthermore, the report identified that there had been eight personal injury collisions on the Links Road between the Mermaid Car Park at Blyth and Seaton Sluice in the past five years.

Councillors on the committee noted the content of the report and agreed that the speed survey should be carried out as part of the design work.

Once completed, the data will be given to the local ward councillor (Coun Ferguson) for further discussion.

In May 2017, 18-year-old jogger William Dorey was killed while out jogging by the A193 near Whitley Bay.

Joshua Cherukara and Harry Cable had been racing each other when Cherukara lost control of his vehicle and struck William, killing him.

The pair admitted causing death by dangerous driving and were jailed.