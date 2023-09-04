The organisation works with primary school aged children, typically under five, with a range of speech, language, or communication difficulties.

It was founded by Julie Cota and has since grown to have eight members of staff, consisting of two more speech and language therapists, an assistant, and a reception team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julie said: “Every day is very different. Children are different and it is just lovely supporting their overall communication skills, being able to support them to do things that they were not able to do previously.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Julie Cota with members of Cramlington Town Council at the anniversary event. (Photo by Speech Stuff)

An event was held to mark the anniversary, and was attended by Blyth Valley MP Ian Levy and representatives from Cramlington Town Council.

A team from The Toby Henderson Trust, a charity supporting children with autism that Julie has worked with before, also attended, as did some of the families that use Speech Stuff’s services.

Julie, who lives in Choppington, said: “It was nice to have that opportunity for parents to come along in a more social capacity last week, and the parents got a lot from that. That was really nice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 34-year-old “always knew that [she] wanted to help children in some capacity” and became a speech and language therapist after studying the subject at university.

Speech Stuff's Julie Cota (centre right) with representatives for The Toby Henderson Trust and Blyth Valley MP Ian Levy (left). (Photo by Paul Carr)

Julie had some language support herself as a child, and is not surprised at the growing demand for Speech Stuff’s help.

Julie said: “Certainly there is a high need for speech and language therapy services at the moment. As a profession we are on the shortage list because there is such a high demand for those services.

“And obviously, there is a lot of waiting time [issues] in the NHS. We like to supplement that so that parents can get support in addition to what they are getting from the NHS services.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speech Stuff also runs parent workshops, training in schools and free advice sessions on top of individual appointments.