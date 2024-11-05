The latest in a series of family orientated events planned by Blyth Town Council took place at the Mermaid Car Park in the town and offered a tremendous firework display, street performers, a fun fair and catering facilities.

Mayor of Blyth Town Council, Aileen Barrass, said: “It was lovely to see everyone enjoying the spectacle in a safe environment. Bringing people together is important for our town and seeing the looks of delight on the young people’s faces was wonderful.

“The firework display is just one of many events provided by Blyth Town Council and we’re already looking forward to the next one.”

Blyth's next event is the Christmas Lights Switch On, starting on Saturday, November 23 at 9am with local craft stalls in Market Street for plenty of Christmas ideas and entertainment all day.

The switch on will be at 5pm and this year there will be performances from local choirs, Christmas stalls, Christmas characters, festive food and Santa’s Grotto.

