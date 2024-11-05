Blyth fireworks were another great success.placeholder image
Spectacular Blyth firework display lights up the night sky

By Lauren Coulson
Published 5th Nov 2024, 13:11 BST
Updated 5th Nov 2024, 14:35 BST
Thousands of people donned their big coats and scarves, braving the cold to see a heartwarming display of fireworks organised by Blyth Town Council.

The latest in a series of family orientated events planned by Blyth Town Council took place at the Mermaid Car Park in the town and offered a tremendous firework display, street performers, a fun fair and catering facilities.

Mayor of Blyth Town Council, Aileen Barrass, said: “It was lovely to see everyone enjoying the spectacle in a safe environment. Bringing people together is important for our town and seeing the looks of delight on the young people’s faces was wonderful.

“The firework display is just one of many events provided by Blyth Town Council and we’re already looking forward to the next one.”

Blyth's next event is the Christmas Lights Switch On, starting on Saturday, November 23 at 9am with local craft stalls in Market Street for plenty of Christmas ideas and entertainment all day.

The switch on will be at 5pm and this year there will be performances from local choirs, Christmas stalls, Christmas characters, festive food and Santa’s Grotto.

Dancers in colourful costumes entertained the crowd.

Dancers in colourful costumes entertained the crowd.

The display pulled in large crowds to admire the fireworks.

The display pulled in large crowds to admire the fireworks.

The family-friendly event was free to attend.

The family-friendly event was free to attend.

The impressive display earned praise from the onlookers.

The impressive display earned praise from the onlookers.

