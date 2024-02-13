Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Specsavers Morpeth is holding a Valentine’s-themed fundraiser this week for Useful Vision – which is helping to reduce social isolation, improve quality of life and encourage a positive future for service users.

The store is hosting a colouring competition and selling cakes, biscuits and roses, along with running a ‘Guess the Bear’ name competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Employees will also be wearing pink and red to keep with the love theme, and the store will be adorned with Valentine’s balloons.

The Specsavers Morpeth team get the store ready for its Valentine’s-themed fundraiser.

Ronnie Turner, practice manager at Specsavers Morpeth, said: “We are honoured to be supporting this fantastic, North East charity which does such incredible work in communities across the region.