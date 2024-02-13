News you can trust since 1854
Specsavers in Morpeth calling on people to give a bit of love to the Useful Vision charity

An opticians in Morpeth is helping to raise funds for a charity that supports blind and visually impaired children and their families in the North East.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 13th Feb 2024, 10:26 GMT
Specsavers Morpeth is holding a Valentine’s-themed fundraiser this week for Useful Vision – which is helping to reduce social isolation, improve quality of life and encourage a positive future for service users.

The store is hosting a colouring competition and selling cakes, biscuits and roses, along with running a ‘Guess the Bear’ name competition.

Employees will also be wearing pink and red to keep with the love theme, and the store will be adorned with Valentine’s balloons.

The Specsavers Morpeth team get the store ready for its Valentine’s-themed fundraiser.The Specsavers Morpeth team get the store ready for its Valentine’s-themed fundraiser.
The Specsavers Morpeth team get the store ready for its Valentine’s-themed fundraiser.

Ronnie Turner, practice manager at Specsavers Morpeth, said: “We are honoured to be supporting this fantastic, North East charity which does such incredible work in communities across the region.

“We hope to raise awareness and funds for Useful Vision, so that it can continue to make a positive impact in Morpeth and elsewhere.”

