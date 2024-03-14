Specsavers' Berwick branch invests £45k in store upgrade
The Specsavers branch in Marygate has completed its revamp. The upgrade includes all three of the test rooms being repainted, along with a fresh look for the walls.
There are also new illuminated wall displays and a new digital window display.
Vicky Davidson, retail director at Specsavers in Berwick, said: “We have invested £45,000 into the store to ensure we give our customers the best quality care when they make an appointment with us.
“We are proud to be part of the community offering vital services here in Berwick-upon-Tweed and this investment is testament to our continued commitment to existing and potential customers alike.”
To book an appointment or to find out more about the Specsavers Berwick branch, go to www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/berwick