The Specsavers branch in Marygate has completed its revamp.

The Specsavers branch in Marygate has completed its revamp. The upgrade includes all three of the test rooms being repainted, along with a fresh look for the walls.

There are also new illuminated wall displays and a new digital window display.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vicky Davidson, retail director at Specsavers in Berwick, said: “We have invested £45,000 into the store to ensure we give our customers the best quality care when they make an appointment with us.

“We are proud to be part of the community offering vital services here in Berwick-upon-Tweed and this investment is testament to our continued commitment to existing and potential customers alike.”