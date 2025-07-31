An Alnwick opticians has partnered with a local charity to serve as a clothing donation point, supporting efforts to upcycle preloved items.

Specsavers, on Bondgate Within, has partnered with The Alnwick Garden and Fundraise and Recycle to get clothing to people in the community who need it most and raise money for local causes.

Fundraise and Recycle is an organisation that turns pre-loved clothing and textiles into funding for local causes. Through this fundraising initiative, every kilogram of donated clothing generates 20p for charitable programmes at The Alnwick Garden.

The store, which is locally owned and run, is helping to turn preloved clothes, shoes and accessories into real community impact.

To get involved, customers and locals can drop off a bag of clean, unwanted items to the store during opening hours and Specsavers Alnwick will pass them on to The Alnwick Garden to raise vital funds for the charity and their projects.

Eva Davies, store manager at Specsavers Alnwick, says: “We are delighted to be supporting this initiative in store and believe it can make a real community impact in the town.

“We are ready to accept donations and would like to invite customers and others in Alnwick to pop in and drop off their preloved items.”

Specsavers, which also offers a Home Visits service for those unable to visit one of its 1,000 locally owned stores, provides a range of eye care services that not only maintain people's eye health and vision, but also help detect broader health issues.