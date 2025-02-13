A Swinton resident has put his military background and his knowledge of adventure activities to use by opening a specialist shop in Berwick town centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bastion Books opened at 6 Church Street in December and Michael Embleton is pleased with how things have gone so far.

It specialises in second hand military, adventure and expedition books. It also has some military first edition fiction books, postcards, prints and ephemera, and the shop as a whole has a good mix of historical periods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael said: “I have been a collector of books all my life and opening a shop was one of the things I really wanted to do when I left the Army, but it didn’t happen for various reasons.

Michael Embleton outside Bastion Books, Church Street. Picture by Alan Hughes.

“Therefore, when this opportunity in Berwick came up, I thought to myself that if I don’t do it now, I never will.

“I had a look around the premises and quickly knew that it was right for me and so I took it on.

“As Berwick already has well-known book shops, I thought it made sense to open a specialist book shop using my military background and my knowledge of adventure activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s going well so far. Word of mouth is getting more people through the door, albeit it’s obviously the quieter months at the moment and so hopefully numbers will continue to increase as the year progresses.

“A lot of the people I’ve spoken with have said that they are glad this type of shop is in Berwick and whilst they won’t be interested in all the sections, many of them have found one or more books that appeal to them.”