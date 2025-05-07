Special VE Day Community Tea Dance at the Gymnasium Gallery in Berwick
The Community Tea Dance on Saturday, May 10 will commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day in the swing and style of the 1940s.
Oliver Brooks, associate director at Tortive Theatre, and West End musicals singer Vicki Lee Taylor will lead a tea dancing party – demonstrating the moves and rhythms of the 40s dancefloor so everyone can join in the fun.
Songs from Vicki will create the mood of the era with a selection of classic songs, while the Edinburgh-based band Swingaholics will perform a range of swing jazz hits.
Inspired by the Berwickers who held a fancy dress party on VE Day 1945 to celebrate the ending of the war in Europe, why not add to the atmosphere by dressing in the style of World War Two and the 1940s with a chance of winning the vintage costume competition?
The VE Day Community Tea Dance will take place from 2pm to 4.30pm and is produced by The Maltings (Berwick) Trust and Tortive Theatre/The Straw Yard on behalf of the Living Barracks Project with funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, and is part of the Berwick Shines Project.
Tickets are £5 for adults and free for under 18s. Refreshments are included in the ticket price.
To book your tickets, call the Maltings Box Office on 01289 330999 or go to www.maltingsberwick.co.uk/whats-on/ve-day-community-tea-dance
