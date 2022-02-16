Special Valentine's Day treat for residents at care home

Ronnie and Jean enjoy their Valentine's Day meal together at Station Court care home.

Residents and couples who reside at Station Court Care home celebrated Valentine’s Day together.

Colleagues at the home were delighted to assist Ronnie in treating his lovely wife Jean to a special three-course lunch specially prepared by the home’s hospitality team.

The pair shared a private dining suite, with colleagues catering to their every wish.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They loved-up couple enjoyed their three-course meal, glasses of prosecco and chocolate treats before sharing gifts with each other. They listened to their favourite songs by Frank Sinatra, bringing back memories of their wedding day.

After 61 years of marriage the pair shared their secret to a long happy life together,.

Ronnie said: “We were the lucky ones, we hit it off straight away, and nothing has changed in all these years. I look at her now just as I did then.’’

Jean said: “Being there and helping each other, you have ups and downs, but always knew we would get through them.’’

Carly Chesney, activities coordinator at the home, said: “It has been truly heart-warming to be involved assisting Ronnie to surprise Jean this Valentines, she was over joyed at the effort and it was a pleasure to host for the lovely couple.”

Station Court Care Home, run by Barchester Healthcare, provides residential care and dementia care from respite care to long term stays.