Special tree planted at Tweedmouth Town Green

A Rowan sapling provided by the Northumberland Federation of WIs has been planted at Tweedmouth Town Green.

By Andrew Coulson
Tuesday, 21st June 2022, 10:30 am

The ceremony to mark the Queen's ‘Treebilee’ last week was attended by members of Berwick WI and Norham WI, and distinguished guests including Berwick Mayor Mike Greener and local county councillor Georgina Hill. It was aided and advised by Northumberland County Council green space officer Kate Dixon.

After the planting and a few words from the Mayor, refreshments were provided at Tweedmouth Bowling Club.

In 2016, a tree was planted on the Green by Berwick Army Cadets and Berwick Town Council to commemorate the Queen’s 90th Birthday. There is a plaque to record this occasion.

The Rowan sapling is planted at Tweedmouth Town Green.

Formed in 1915, the Women's Institute was established to give women a voice and to be a force for good in various communities.

