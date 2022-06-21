Special tree planted at Tweedmouth Town Green

The ceremony to mark the Queen's ‘Treebilee’ last week was attended by members of Berwick WI and Norham WI, and distinguished guests including Berwick Mayor Mike Greener and local county councillor Georgina Hill. It was aided and advised by Northumberland County Council green space officer Kate Dixon.

After the planting and a few words from the Mayor, refreshments were provided at Tweedmouth Bowling Club.

In 2016, a tree was planted on the Green by Berwick Army Cadets and Berwick Town Council to commemorate the Queen’s 90th Birthday. There is a plaque to record this occasion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rowan sapling is planted at Tweedmouth Town Green.