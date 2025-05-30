Special surprise for Northumberland woman as she becomes 500,000th person to ride giant slide at Lilidorei in Alnwick
As Lisa Moore climbed to the top, she had no idea about a special surprise in store.
She said: “It was really exciting to go on the big slide at the top, even as an adult, and win a prize for being the 500,000th person to go down it. It was so much fun!”
Lisa and her family were treated to a special hamper packed with goodies.
Ian McAllister, head of marketing at The Alnwick Garden, said: “Lilidorei is all about creating unforgettable moments for families, and reaching the 500,000th slider milestone is a testament to the joy and excitement it continues to bring.
“We wanted to mark the occasion in a special way as it is incredible to see so many children and adults alike enjoying the whole village and being brave enough to take on the ‘big slide’!”
