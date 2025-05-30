Lilidorei at The Alnwick Garden has celebrated its 500,000th visitor to take the exhilarating ride down the iconic slide of Elfwin Drin.

As Lisa Moore climbed to the top, she had no idea about a special surprise in store.

She said: “It was really exciting to go on the big slide at the top, even as an adult, and win a prize for being the 500,000th person to go down it. It was so much fun!”

Lisa and her family were treated to a special hamper packed with goodies.

Lisa Moore and family with the Secret Keepers.

Ian McAllister, head of marketing at The Alnwick Garden, said: “Lilidorei is all about creating unforgettable moments for families, and reaching the 500,000th slider milestone is a testament to the joy and excitement it continues to bring.

“We wanted to mark the occasion in a special way as it is incredible to see so many children and adults alike enjoying the whole village and being brave enough to take on the ‘big slide’!”