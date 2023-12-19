News you can trust since 1854
Special service brings festive cheer to new Northumberland Line

A ‘magical’ service travelled to south east Northumberland as Northern transformed one of its trains into a winter wonderland.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 19th Dec 2023, 16:43 GMT
Updated 19th Dec 2023, 16:43 GMT
The service followed the new Northumberland Line.The service followed the new Northumberland Line.
Father Christmas joined more than 60 children from nearby schools and the families of Northern staff on the very festive train, decorated with tinsel, which followed the new Northumberland Line.

He delivered presents to the children with help from his elves.

The new line will bring passenger trains back into service between Ashington and Newcastle. Part of the Government’s Restoring Your Railways project, the investment will see six stations introduced on the line, as well as major upgrades to track, signalling and other infrastructure.

All those who went on the train received a warm welcome.All those who went on the train received a warm welcome.
Kerry Peters, regional director at Northern, said: “We wanted to spread some much-needed joy this Christmas with our Santa Express and let residents – and Father Christmas – get a glimpse of the new route.

“It was a special day and the children and residents were able to see the line they will be travelling on and enjoy in the near future.”

