A ‘magical’ service travelled to south east Northumberland as Northern transformed one of its trains into a winter wonderland.

The service followed the new Northumberland Line.

Father Christmas joined more than 60 children from nearby schools and the families of Northern staff on the very festive train, decorated with tinsel, which followed the new Northumberland Line.

He delivered presents to the children with help from his elves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new line will bring passenger trains back into service between Ashington and Newcastle. Part of the Government’s Restoring Your Railways project, the investment will see six stations introduced on the line, as well as major upgrades to track, signalling and other infrastructure.

All those who went on the train received a warm welcome.

Kerry Peters, regional director at Northern, said: “We wanted to spread some much-needed joy this Christmas with our Santa Express and let residents – and Father Christmas – get a glimpse of the new route.