Special service brings festive cheer to new Northumberland Line
Father Christmas joined more than 60 children from nearby schools and the families of Northern staff on the very festive train, decorated with tinsel, which followed the new Northumberland Line.
He delivered presents to the children with help from his elves.
The new line will bring passenger trains back into service between Ashington and Newcastle. Part of the Government’s Restoring Your Railways project, the investment will see six stations introduced on the line, as well as major upgrades to track, signalling and other infrastructure.
Kerry Peters, regional director at Northern, said: “We wanted to spread some much-needed joy this Christmas with our Santa Express and let residents – and Father Christmas – get a glimpse of the new route.
“It was a special day and the children and residents were able to see the line they will be travelling on and enjoy in the near future.”