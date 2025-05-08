Rag Bag Border Morris enjoyed a dance out at dawn on May 1 at the Lindisfarne causeway.

The Rag Bag Border Morris group will be performing a traditional Mummers Play on Tuesday, May 13.

It will take place outside The Fishers Arms community pub in Horncliffe.

There will be dancing from 7.30pm, then the Mummers Play followed by a tunes session. All welcome.

A Rag Bag Border Morris spokesperson said: “This special event will be in memory of George Brown, known as Penny Whistle George, a wonderful Northumbrian forest worker, poet and musician.

