Special Rag Bag Border Morris event at Horncliffe in memory of George Brown
The Rag Bag Border Morris group will be performing a traditional Mummers Play on Tuesday, May 13.
It will take place outside The Fishers Arms community pub in Horncliffe.
There will be dancing from 7.30pm, then the Mummers Play followed by a tunes session. All welcome.
A Rag Bag Border Morris spokesperson said: “This special event will be in memory of George Brown, known as Penny Whistle George, a wonderful Northumbrian forest worker, poet and musician.
“We also enjoyed our dance out at dawn on May 1 at the Lindisfarne causeway.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.