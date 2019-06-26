Special event to help young drivers stay safe behind the wheel in Northumberland
Young drivers have been told about the dangers of irresponsible driving at an event in Alnwick..
It was arranged following recent road deaths due to speeding and issues with drink and drug-driving.
Neighbourhood Sergeant Sharon Wilmore-Greaves said: “Northumberland has some beautiful roads with fantastic views but the majority of the roads are wiggly with obscured bends, sometimes with overgrown hedges and potholes, loose sheep, slow tractors, fallen trees and black ice. The hazards are often not known until you are confronted with them.
“For young and inexperienced drivers, the event was to raise awareness of the consequences of driving on rural roads without proper control by either driving too fast, using a mobile phone, or intoxicated through drink or drugs.
“Following recent deaths on the northern roads due to excess speed, driving south down the A1 northbound carriageway and driving with excess alcohol, it is important for the young enthusiastic drivers to have insight into what a dangerous weapon their car could be.
“As the summer holidays are round the corner, people may be compelled to take a risk and drive whilst intoxicated after a beach party or barbecue, get a lift from a friend who has had too much to drink or taken drugs, or is texting whilst driving.”
It was held in partnership with Northumberland Fire and Rescue, Northumbria Police, North East Ambulance Service, Northumberland Blood Bikes and Northumberland County Council.