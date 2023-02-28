News you can trust since 1854
Special event for dog lovers in Morpeth

Northumberland County Council is running a Green Dog Walkers event in Morpeth this weekend.

By Andrew Coulson
58 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 2:18pm

It will take place at My Pet HQ, 15-17 Oldgate, on Saturday (March 4) between 10am and 1pm.

People will be able to sign up to the Green Dog Walkers scheme that encourages responsible dog ownership and get their dog micro-chipped for free, or check that their dog is properly micro-chipped.

They will also be able to collect free poo bags and receive advice from the council’s animal welfare officer.

My Pet HQ is located at 15-17 Oldgate.
Coun Colin Horncastle, the county council’s cabinet member for community services, said: “Dog fouling is one of our top environmental priorities and one of the issues most raised with us by residents.

“The Green Dog Walkers scheme is intended to be a friendly and non-confrontational approach to changing attitudes to the problem of dog fouling.”

If you are interested in becoming a Green Dog Walker, and for more information, email [email protected] and visit www.northumberland.gov.uk/greendogwalkers

