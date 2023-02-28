It will take place at My Pet HQ, 15-17 Oldgate, on Saturday (March 4) between 10am and 1pm.

People will be able to sign up to the Green Dog Walkers scheme that encourages responsible dog ownership and get their dog micro-chipped for free, or check that their dog is properly micro-chipped.

They will also be able to collect free poo bags and receive advice from the council’s animal welfare officer.

Coun Colin Horncastle, the county council’s cabinet member for community services, said: “Dog fouling is one of our top environmental priorities and one of the issues most raised with us by residents.

“The Green Dog Walkers scheme is intended to be a friendly and non-confrontational approach to changing attitudes to the problem of dog fouling.”

