Special day for the Northumbria unit of the Maritime Volunteer Service

Quayside strollers were given the chance to meet a team of volunteers who help to keep the region’s maritime traditions alive and contribute to the nautical community.
By Charlie Watson
Published 5th Jun 2023, 12:54 BST- 1 min read

The Maritime Volunteer Service (MVS) Northumbria Unit covers an area from the Tweed to the Tees and trains people to navigate and pilot vessels, carry out basic engine maintenance and communicate efficiently using VHF radios.

On June 3 the charity took both of its vessels to Newcastle to let passers-by learn more.

Visitors to the boats were given life jackets, heard a talk about helping harbour authorities when needed, marshalling at events such as Tall Ships and regular patrols of the region’s rivers.

Maritime Volunteer Service volunteers.Maritime Volunteer Service volunteers.
Maritime Volunteer Service volunteers.
Angela Carrington, regional volunteer officer, said: “We were delighted at the response we received from the public. Everyone was keen to see the boats and it was amazing to hear people’s personal connections with boats and the river too.”

“We are actively looking for new members and this event raised our profile."

