The Maritime Volunteer Service (MVS) Northumbria Unit covers an area from the Tweed to the Tees and trains people to navigate and pilot vessels, carry out basic engine maintenance and communicate efficiently using VHF radios.

On June 3 the charity took both of its vessels to Newcastle to let passers-by learn more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors to the boats were given life jackets, heard a talk about helping harbour authorities when needed, marshalling at events such as Tall Ships and regular patrols of the region’s rivers.

Maritime Volunteer Service volunteers.

Angela Carrington, regional volunteer officer, said: “We were delighted at the response we received from the public. Everyone was keen to see the boats and it was amazing to hear people’s personal connections with boats and the river too.”