The 100th anniversary of Askew Housing Trust being formed in Berwick has been marked.

After being founded by William Haggerston (WH) Askew in April 1925, the first set of houses were built.

Askew Housing was set up as a charitable trust and the trustees included the Mayor of Berwick, representative for the Askew family, the town’s Sheriff and church representatives.

The Indenture included the following: “The trustees shall endeavour to select tenants and occupiers from poor persons who are in their opinion deserving of the benefit of the charity.

“Such persons shall as far as possible be persons resident in or originally born in the Borough of Berwick-upon-Tweed or the widows or widowers of such persons.”

Later, on the remaining land that had been purchased, flats were erected by Mr Askew at his own expense but were still subject to the same regulations as the original houses.

His express wish was that the flats should be available for aged married couples in which to end their days.

Earlier this month, a special ceremony was held to mark the 100th anniversary. Guests of honour were Henry Askew, grandson of WH Askew, and his wife Eugenie and also present were members of the Civic Party in Berwick, tenants and trustees.

Mr Askew stated in his speech: “It is wonderful to see so many attending to witness an on-going successful project and to be able to thank past and present trustees.

“One can certainly expect that the next 100 years will still be beneficial to Berwick-upon-Tweed.”

A tree was planted to mark the legacy left by WH Askew. Afterwards, all guests and tenants were invited to a celebratory drink and buffet made by the trust’s warden, Maria Kennedy Lauder.

Former Mayor of the Borough and town of Berwick-upon-Tweed Alderman Hazel Bettison has been on the Board of Trustees as a past councillor of 22 years since 1999, serving as chairman,

She said: “Today this Indenture still stands and the trustees are still bound by the same duties.

“Grateful thanks go to Coun Georgina Hill for using her Members Local Improvement Schemes monies, Cameron Hope building contractor for repairing the memorial and Northumberland County Council officer Bob Hodgson Area Manager (North) Neighbourhood Services and his team, for keeping the area around it clean and tidy.

“It has been a special day remembering the legacy left by WH Askew and meeting the current Askew family.”