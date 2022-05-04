Special celebrations as twins mark 90th birthday

Lilian Ness (right) and her twin sister Maureen McDade celebrate their 90th birthday.

Lilian Ness and her identical twin sister Maureen McDade marked their 90th birthday last Saturday.

A special gathering involving family took place in Newbiggin, where Lilian has lived for more than 60 years.

The pair were born in Newcastle and grew up with four other siblings in Scotswood.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lilian Ness (right) and her twin sister Maureen McDade are joined by family to celebrate their 90th birthday.

Lilian has three children, seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Her husband Richard Ness, died in 1996 aged 71.

Maureen has four children, nine grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Her husband, John, died in 1988 in his early 60’s. She still lives in Newcastle.

They and their younger sister were among those evacuated during the Second World War.