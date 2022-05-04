Special celebrations as twins mark 90th birthday

Lilian Ness and her identical twin sister Maureen McDade marked their 90th birthday last Saturday.
A special gathering involving family took place in Newbiggin, where Lilian has lived for more than 60 years.
The pair were born in Newcastle and grew up with four other siblings in Scotswood.
Lilian has three children, seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Her husband Richard Ness, died in 1996 aged 71.
Maureen has four children, nine grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Her husband, John, died in 1988 in his early 60’s. She still lives in Newcastle.
They and their younger sister were among those evacuated during the Second World War.
Lilian and Maureen left school at 14 and worked at Moat Builders Merchants in Bath Lane, Newcastle.