Special award for Berwick man who has given nearly 50 years' service to the RNLI

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

He was presented with a 40-year long-service medal by lifeboat operations manager Kevin Knox – although he has actually been part of the station team for 47 years.

Michael previously served on both the inshore and offshore lifeboats, rising through the ranks to the position of Second Coxswain on Berwick’s old Mersey lifeboat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is currently part of the RNLI station management team and is deputy launching authority, (DLA), who provides leadership in the absence of the lifeboat operations manager.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Ross of Berwick RNLI with his long-service award.

When someone calls 999 and asks for the HM Coastguard, the Coastguard request assistance from the relevant lifeboat station. It is then the duty of either the lifeboat operations manager or the DLA to authorise the correct lifeboat to deal with the rescue.

Michael said: “I feel so proud to receive a 40 year medal on behalf of myself and family from the RNLI.

“I joined Berwick lifeboat station after being a lifeguard with the Royal National Lifesaving Society as I thought it was a possible step forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"On joining the crew I first served on the D Class lifeboat,” he recalled. “The D Class lifeboat was stored at the local yacht club’s yard in those days and only operated in the summer months.”

In 1976 the D-Class lifeboat and the Watson offshore vessel were both withdrawn and replaced by an Atlantic 21 lifeboat, this giving 24 hour cover. The Atlantic 21 lifeboat was slipway launched on a trailer from the lifeboat station.

“I continued to crew the Atlantic 21 as a helmsman and was appointed second coxswain of the Mersey-class lifeboat, the, Joy and Charles Beeby, when she arrived in 1993,” said Michael.

He stepped down from boat crew duty in 2000, returning to the lifeboat station as a DLA and has held this post ever since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has also received two letters of commendation for service calls, a long service badge for 22 years, a certificate of service for 26 years and a Queen’s Platinum Jubilee medal.

Michael said: “The RNLI lifeboat service has given me many enjoyable hours as a volunteer, although not all the service calls have had a good outcome.

“One of my most memorable occasions was to rescue three crew from the fishing vessel White Heather V, on April 19, 1983 with the Atlantic 21 lifeboat. The vessel hit the sand on the bar entering Berwick harbour at Spittal Point and was pounded by a heavy sea with waves breaking right over her at times.

“When attending rescues you never know what the outcome will entail. This one was very scary, but at the time you don’t think about it as your adrenaline kicks in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin added: “Michael took me out on my very first lifeboat trip and my very first shout, on our old Mersey lifeboat and has been a huge help in not just training myself but so many other crew members.