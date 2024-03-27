Sonia and Jason's head shaves raise impressive total for the The Grove School in Berwick
and live on Freeview channel 276
She was Sonia Martin in our preview story but she is now Sonia Fletcher after she and Les Fletcher got married on March 15.
The following day, the celebrations at the club included Sonia, who works at Farmfoods in Tweedmouth, and her manager Jason Cromarty getting their heads shaved. There was also music and a buffet
This formed part of her fundraising for The Grove School, a special school for children in the Berwick area and beyond, during her year as President and around £2,500 has been raised in donations – either in cash or via the online fundraising page.
As she and Jason reached their target amount, Farmfoods will provide an extra £2,000 in matched funding.
Sonia said: “It was a really good night and everyone seemed to enjoy themselves.
“We’re chuffed to bits with how much we have raised, so many people have been very generous with their donations. There was one lady in particular who was feeling poorly but was determined to donate £5 to the school.
“I’m enjoying the change. I played with my hair and it was getting on my nerves, now all I can do is rub the top and it is so smooth!
“I’m very grateful to Jason for taking part in this with me and his family and friends have been a great support as well.”