Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

She was Sonia Martin in our preview story but she is now Sonia Fletcher after she and Les Fletcher got married on March 15.

The following day, the celebrations at the club included Sonia, who works at Farmfoods in Tweedmouth, and her manager Jason Cromarty getting their heads shaved. There was also music and a buffet

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This formed part of her fundraising for The Grove School, a special school for children in the Berwick area and beyond, during her year as President and around £2,500 has been raised in donations – either in cash or via the online fundraising page.

Sonia and Les Fletcher on their wedding day, and Sonia Fletcher and Jason Cromarty pictured after getting their heads shaved.

As she and Jason reached their target amount, Farmfoods will provide an extra £2,000 in matched funding.

Sonia said: “It was a really good night and everyone seemed to enjoy themselves.

“We’re chuffed to bits with how much we have raised, so many people have been very generous with their donations. There was one lady in particular who was feeling poorly but was determined to donate £5 to the school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m enjoying the change. I played with my hair and it was getting on my nerves, now all I can do is rub the top and it is so smooth!