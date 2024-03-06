Sonia Martin and Jason Cromarty will be having their heads shaved in aid of The Grove School.

And Sonia Martin, who works at Farmfoods in Tweedmouth, will be joined by her manager Jason Cromarty. This forms part of her fundraising for The Grove School, a special school for children in the Berwick area and beyond, during her year as President.

They will be having their heads shaved at the club on Saturday, March 16 as part of the wedding celebrations for Sonia and Les Fletcher, who are getting married on March 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is set to be a big boost to the total – adding to funds raised from regular activities at the club such as raffles, football cards and money left over from events – as more than £500 has already been donated on the online page for the head shaves.

Sonia Martin and Les Fletcher are getting married on March 15.

Sonia said: “The Grove School is a wonderful school. I’ve heard plenty about what they do for their pupils as my niece’s son goes there and a lot of the parents come into our shop.

“I don’t think it gets as much attention as other good causes, so that’s why I chose the school.

“Me and Les were discussing what we could ask for instead of presents and when he suggested a head shave as part of the wedding party, I thought that was a good idea so we can ask for donations instead.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both her and Jason are very grateful to everyone who has donated at www.gofundme.com/f/raise-funds-for-the-grove-school

Jason added: “Sonia is brilliant to work with and she helps anyone who needs support.