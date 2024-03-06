Sonia and Jason shaving their heads to raise money for the The Grove School in Berwick
And Sonia Martin, who works at Farmfoods in Tweedmouth, will be joined by her manager Jason Cromarty. This forms part of her fundraising for The Grove School, a special school for children in the Berwick area and beyond, during her year as President.
They will be having their heads shaved at the club on Saturday, March 16 as part of the wedding celebrations for Sonia and Les Fletcher, who are getting married on March 15.
It is set to be a big boost to the total – adding to funds raised from regular activities at the club such as raffles, football cards and money left over from events – as more than £500 has already been donated on the online page for the head shaves.
Sonia said: “The Grove School is a wonderful school. I’ve heard plenty about what they do for their pupils as my niece’s son goes there and a lot of the parents come into our shop.
“I don’t think it gets as much attention as other good causes, so that’s why I chose the school.
“Me and Les were discussing what we could ask for instead of presents and when he suggested a head shave as part of the wedding party, I thought that was a good idea so we can ask for donations instead.”
Both her and Jason are very grateful to everyone who has donated at www.gofundme.com/f/raise-funds-for-the-grove-school
Jason added: “Sonia is brilliant to work with and she helps anyone who needs support.
“The head shave is a fantastic idea and when she told me, I said that I would have my head shaved and lose my beard to support her fundraising.”