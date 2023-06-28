News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Investigation launched to look into 999 calls failure by BT
Police identify human remains as those of missing actor Julian Sands
There's plenty of breakfast spots to try.There's plenty of breakfast spots to try.
There's plenty of breakfast spots to try.

Some of the top places to go for a cooked breakfast in Northumberland, according to Google

For a number of people, just thinking about a full English breakfast is a mouth-watering prospect.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 28th Jun 2023, 19:51 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 19:51 BST

A plate including some or all of sausages, bacon, beans, black pudding, egg, tomatoes and mushrooms can set you up very well for the rest of the day.

Here are some of the best establishments in Northumberland that provide cooked breakfasts according to Google reviews.

A 4.9-star ranking according to Google, with 623 reviews.

1. The Running Fox, Shilbottle

A 4.9-star ranking according to Google, with 623 reviews. Photo: JPI

Photo Sales
4.8 star Google rating, with 393 reviews.

2. Rocking Horse Cafe and Gallery, Alnwick

4.8 star Google rating, with 393 reviews. Photo: Paul Larkin

Photo Sales
4.6 star Google rating, with 540 reviews.

3. Carnaby's Cafe, Brownieside

4.6 star Google rating, with 540 reviews. Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
4.7 star Google rating, with 343 reviews.

4. The Old Bakehouse, Morpeth

4.7 star Google rating, with 343 reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:NorthumberlandGoogle