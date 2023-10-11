Some of the best cooked breakfast locations in Northumberland, according to Google
For many people, just thinking about a full English breakfast is a mouth-watering prospect.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 11th Oct 2023, 19:19 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 19:20 BST
A plate including some or all of sausages, bacon, beans, black pudding, egg, tomatoes and mushrooms can set you up very well for the rest of the day, especially now that autumn has arrived.
Here are some of the best establishments in Northumberland that provide cooked breakfasts, according to Google reviews.
