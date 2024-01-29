In 1915, on January 29 and 30, the 1st Battalion Tyneside Scottish marched from Newcastle to Alnwick.

On Sunday, the 204 Battery, Kingston Park, of the 101 Regiment Royal Artillery took the same route in an exercise called Kitchener’s Hammer.

A piper marched in front of the troops from Bondgate Tower to Alnwick Castle where Colonel Lord James Percy took the salute. The soldiers were then welcomed by dignitaries including the Mayor of Alnwick Geoff Watson and representatives of Northumberland County Council.

Cllr Watson, said: “Once again the people of Alnwick welcomed a troop of soldiers to the town, and it makes me proud that people are willing to honour those who are prepared to serve their country.”

Colonel James Percy said he was “proud to receive and welcome 101 and 204 batteries, Royal Artillery and to mark this great occasion.”

Cllr Gordon Castle, town and county councillor, commented: “This is a significant event in the history of our town and I’m so pleased people turned out to welcome these troops who are professional soldiers remembering the professional soldiers of yesterday.”

Cllr Martin Swinbank added that seeing the soldiers march through Alnwick was “a wonderful sight and part of the town’s history.”

Major Thomas Ludlow addressed the troops saying he was “proud and privileged to represent Tyneside Scottish on this remembrance of their achievement in 1915.”

Pictures by Jane Coltman Photography.

1 . Alnwick soldier march 1.jpg The troop was welcomed by the Mayor of Alnwick and representatives of Northumberland County Council. Photo: Jane Coltman

2 . 204 Battery march The troop marched from Bondgate Tower. Photo: Jane Coltman

3 . 204 Battery march They then marched down Narrowgate. Photo: Jane Coltman