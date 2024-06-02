Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In May solar panels were installed on the south side roof of Holy Trinity Church in Berwick – quite a feat for this Cromwellian 375 year old church.

For several years Holy Trinity’s eco group have worked hard to reduce the carbon footprint of the church.

The solar panel installation is the most recent step towards becoming carbon neutral.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thanks to the parapet around the roof the panels are hidden from view, even from the nearby town walls.

Solar panels fitted to the roof of Berwick Parish Church.

A modern steel alloy roof covering means there is no impact on the ancient beams beneath. Cabling is channelled through the bell tower and the batteries housed in an attractive fire safe cupboard.

Using the latest technology the solar cells generate electricity even when the sun doesn’t shine, a distinct advantage in north Northumberland.

The panels are estimated to reduce the carbon emissions of the church by 1,931 kg per annum – the equivalent of 6897 car miles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The financial benefits are significant too in reducing current electricity bills and, it is hoped, will make money through feedback into the grid.

The technical complexity needed for the project involved a number of different teams.

Project co-ordinator Susan Phillips said: “The expertise of the Parochial Church Council, the support of the Diocesan Advisory Committee and constructive advice from the Church Buildings Council was invaluable.”

The project was made possible by grants from CoRE Legacy Fund, Garfield Weston Foundation and Benefact Trust, and through the generosity of the congregation and wider community who supported a variety of fundraising events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The church is very grateful to local company Maden Eco who, always sensitive to the needs of the church, worked very hard and completed the job ahead of time.

The work of Holy Trinity eco group is an important part of the church’s outgoing mission in the modern world. The carbon neutral strategy runs alongside its churchyard biodiversity work.