Solar panels fitted to roof of historic Berwick church
and live on Freeview channel 276
For several years Holy Trinity’s eco group have worked hard to reduce the carbon footprint of the church.
The solar panel installation is the most recent step towards becoming carbon neutral.
Thanks to the parapet around the roof the panels are hidden from view, even from the nearby town walls.
A modern steel alloy roof covering means there is no impact on the ancient beams beneath. Cabling is channelled through the bell tower and the batteries housed in an attractive fire safe cupboard.
Using the latest technology the solar cells generate electricity even when the sun doesn’t shine, a distinct advantage in north Northumberland.
The panels are estimated to reduce the carbon emissions of the church by 1,931 kg per annum – the equivalent of 6897 car miles.
The financial benefits are significant too in reducing current electricity bills and, it is hoped, will make money through feedback into the grid.
The technical complexity needed for the project involved a number of different teams.
Project co-ordinator Susan Phillips said: “The expertise of the Parochial Church Council, the support of the Diocesan Advisory Committee and constructive advice from the Church Buildings Council was invaluable.”
The project was made possible by grants from CoRE Legacy Fund, Garfield Weston Foundation and Benefact Trust, and through the generosity of the congregation and wider community who supported a variety of fundraising events.
The church is very grateful to local company Maden Eco who, always sensitive to the needs of the church, worked very hard and completed the job ahead of time.
The work of Holy Trinity eco group is an important part of the church’s outgoing mission in the modern world. The carbon neutral strategy runs alongside its churchyard biodiversity work.
So far this has given birth to regenerational planting, a bee house, a bird feeding and watering station, owl, bird and bat boxes, a log cycle rack and beautiful rustic seating. As a result the churchyard, like the church, is enjoyed by parishioners and visitors from near and far.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.