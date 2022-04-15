Soft toy’s serious message as it visits Berwick

Foggy Dog pictured during his visit to Berwick.

Foggy Dog, a fundraising soft toy, came to the town as part of his A to Z tour of the UK aimed at raising awareness and fundraising for biomedical research into ME (myalgic encephalomyelitis).

The brainchild of Portsmouth-based ME patient Sally Callow, Foggy's travels have taken him all over the world, but due to Covid his adventures are this year being concentrated in the UK with his ‘A to Z tour’.