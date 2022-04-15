Soft toy’s serious message as it visits Berwick
A quirky method of bringing in money for important research recently paid a visit to Berwick.
By The Newsroom
Friday, 15th April 2022, 10:48 am
Foggy Dog, a fundraising soft toy, came to the town as part of his A to Z tour of the UK aimed at raising awareness and fundraising for biomedical research into ME (myalgic encephalomyelitis).
The brainchild of Portsmouth-based ME patient Sally Callow, Foggy's travels have taken him all over the world, but due to Covid his adventures are this year being concentrated in the UK with his ‘A to Z tour’.
More information about Foggy and his campaign can be found online at www.mefoggydog.org and you can click on a graphic to go to the fundraising page.