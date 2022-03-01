Social documentary photographer to show his images of everyday life at Morpeth venue
Morpeth Camera Club is hosting a social documentary photographer who will give a presentation entitled ‘The Documentary Approach’ later this month.
Mik Critchlow has worked on community-based projects for more than 40 years and the open evening promises to be a very interesting visual representation of everyday life during a period of social and environmental change.
On seeing an exhibition of paintings in 1977 by the ‘Pitmen Painters’ – a group of Ashington men brought together in 1934 by the Workers Educational Association for Art Appreciation classes – he realised the value of art as a social document.
In the same year, he began a long-term photography project that documented his home town of Ashington.
The son of a miner, he has worked within the community with a deep-rooted empathy for the townsfolk, documenting the area and its people.
His work is held in public and private collections and has been exhibited and published widely including at Side Gallery, Amber-Side Collection, Northumberland Archives, Brunel University, Museums Northumberland, Durham Art Gallery, Laing Gallery, Northumberland Libraries.
The presentation will take place on Tuesday, March 15 at Morpeth Methodist Church from 7.30pm. Tickets, priced £3, are available at the door. They can also be reserved at www.morpethcameraclub.co.uk or by calling S. Robson on 01670 511507.