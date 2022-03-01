Social documentary photographer to show his images of everyday life at Morpeth venue

Morpeth Methodist Church.

Mik Critchlow has worked on community-based projects for more than 40 years and the open evening promises to be a very interesting visual representation of everyday life during a period of social and environmental change.

On seeing an exhibition of paintings in 1977 by the ‘Pitmen Painters’ – a group of Ashington men brought together in 1934 by the Workers Educational Association for Art Appreciation classes – he realised the value of art as a social document.

In the same year, he began a long-term photography project that documented his home town of Ashington.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The son of a miner, he has worked within the community with a deep-rooted empathy for the townsfolk, documenting the area and its people.

His work is held in public and private collections and has been exhibited and published widely including at Side Gallery, Amber-Side Collection, Northumberland Archives, Brunel University, Museums Northumberland, Durham Art Gallery, Laing Gallery, Northumberland Libraries.