It’s not long to wait now until Ad Gefrin, a new £15.5m whisky distillery and visitor centre in Wooler, opens its doors for the first time.

What was once an eyesore site next to the A697 has been transformed into an attraction that is expected to pull in around 50,000 visitors per year.

Local residents will get the first chance to have a look from March 21-24 before it opens to all on March 25.

Ad Gefrin has created more than 50 new jobs and is expected to generate local visitor spend of over £5 million per year.

It has also been listed in the top ten most anticipated museum openings worldwide by The Smithsonian Magazine.

Co-founder Eileen Ferguson said: “Our ambition is to make Ad Gefrin a landmark destination that would appeal to the widest audience and to all ages.

“Now we’re all incredibly excited to be on the brink of bringing the vision to life, and I am so proud of what has been achieved here with the input of so many.”

The Ad Gefrin Museum brings to life the largely untold story of the 7th Century Anglo-Saxon Royal court of Northumbria through an immersive visitor experience and object displays including rare and never before seen Anglo-Saxon treasures from the British Museum and other collections, many returning home to the North East for the first time in over 30 years.

In the distillery, visitors will be able to watch the fascinating production of the first ever Northumbrian single malt whisky, created from local barley in a 21st century process based on a centuries-old tradition.

Tour times and tickets will go live on the website on Friday, March 17 on adgefrin.co.uk

Museum opening hours: Wednesday to Monday: 10am to 6pm (closed on Tuesdays).

1 . Distillery The finished distillery. Photo: Sally Ann Norman Photo Sales

2 . Rainbow Ad Gefrin viewed from Wooler Water. Photo: Sally Ann Norman Photo Sales

3 . Function space Eileen and Chris Ferguson checking progress to the finish of Ad Gefrin's private function space. Photo: Sally Ann Norman Photo Sales

4 . Museum The museum taking shape. Photo: Sally Ann Norman Photo Sales