Smoking is still the UK’s biggest killer and cause of ill health, and more than 113,000 people have died from smoking in the North East since the year 2000.

But there has never been more support to stop. This includes quit aids, nicotine replacement products, switching to vaping or getting local stop smoking support.

And now Northumberland County Council and Fresh (the regional programme for tobacco control in the North East) are encouraging people to believe in themselves and get the right help to make quitting cigarettes less stressful.

From left, Coun Wendy Pattison, Mandy Young (Stop Smoking service), Alisa Rutter, Katie Taylor (Stop Smoking service), Kerry Lynch (Senior Public Health Manager at Northumberland County Council). Picture by Elliot Nichol.

The Stoptober campaign is highlighting research published in the European Respiratory Review that showed people are on average five times more likely to quit for good if they can make it to at least 28 days smoke free.

Coun Wendy Pattison, the council’s cabinet member for adult well-being, said: “By stopping smoking, you will feel the health benefits very quickly. From breathing easier and coughing less, to having an improved sense of taste and smell.

“For help and advice, please contact the Northumberland Stop Smoking Service on 01670 813135 or ask at your local pharmacy or GP practice.”

Stoptober is the annual October campaign under the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities’ umbrella brand ‘Better Health Let’s Do This’.

Ailsa Rutter, director of Fresh, said: “Quitting is also good for your family finances – it might not solve your money worries but it will ease them.”