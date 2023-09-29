Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It comes as Northumberland County Council and Fresh (the regional programme for tobacco control in the North East) are calling on smokers to take the first step by attempting to stop in the month ahead.

In the North East, the research found that some of the top benefits ex-smokers saw within two weeks of quitting included breathing better (37 per cent), feeling healthier (37 per cent) and more energy (36 per cent).

Gill O’Neill, Northumberland Executive Director of Public Health, said: “The dangers of smoking are well-documented, as are the benefits of quitting, but it is often overlooked how difficult it can be for smokers to give up.

Launch of Stoptober in Northumberland. From left, Ailsa Rutter; Mark Foden, Stop Smoking Practitioner; Brenda Warner, Stop Smoking Specialist; Cllr Wendy Pattison; Gill O’Neill; David Hays, service user; Neil Green, Fresh. Picture by Elliot Nichol.

“But you don’t have to kick the habit alone – Northumberland’s Stop Smoking Service is on hand to support quitters every step of the way. We have a variety of support available and you can find out more at www.stopsmokingnorthumberland.co.uk”

Cllr Wendy Pattison, chair of the Northumberland Tobacco Control Partnership, said: “The Stoptober campaign aims to show people the many benefits of quitting, so why not get involved?

“If you can make it 28 days smoke free, you’re five times more likely to quit for good.”

Ailsa Rutter, director of Fresh, added: “Quitting is also good for your family finances – it might not solve your money worries, but it will ease them.”