Northumberland County Council and Fresh – the regional programme for tobacco control in the North East – are calling on smokers to take the first step to stopping permanently by attempting to give up cigarettes in the month ahead.

The annual Stoptober campaign for the month of October is back, challenging smokers to go smokefree for 28 days.

Research suggests that smokers who complete the challenge are five times more likely to quit for good.

Ailsa Rutter, director of Fresh, said: “Most people who smoke regret ever starting – it damages health and costs tens of thousands of pounds to smoke over a lifetime. Smoking has killed over 125,000 people in our region since the year 2000 alone.

Various organisation representatives at the Northumberland Stoptober 2024 launch.

“The good news is that thousands of people every year successfully manage to quit smoking and have a better life by putting smoking behind them.

“Just breaking down your quit attempt into 28 days might feel less daunting. And once you’ve done that, you can tell yourself you are well on the road to staying quit.”

People can go to www.freshquit.co.uk for useful links and information about quitting smoking.

Gill O’Neill, executive director of public health, inequalities and stronger communities at Northumberland County Council, said: “No matter how long you have smoked, it is never too late to give up.

“We’re delighted to be supporting Stoptober and are encouraging people across the county to make a fresh quit attempt.”

Northumberland Stop Smoking Service has a team of advisors who offer free, friendly support and advice to help you, from quitting smoking to switching to e-cigarettes or quitting altogether. Call 01670 813135.