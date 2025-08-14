The A-level success stories at Bede Academy in Blyth include a student who overcame her debilitating issues with anxiety and a rare eating disorder.

Abigail Cornell will now read psychology at Durham University after gaining a B in her A-level, as well as double distinctions in health and social care.

But as the huge Ferrari Formula 1 fan plans a career helping people facing similar issues, she also now wonders whether she could work in her favourite sport helping drivers tackle their demons.

“I felt so sorry for Lewis Hamilton when he was interviewed recently when he said that he was rubbish at driving at the moment,” said the 18-year-old, of Bedlington.

Abigail Cornell.

“I’m now wondering whether I could use my interest in psychology and understanding the mind to help elite sportsmen like Lewis.”

Abigail first developed her chronic anxiety in Year 7 when she was 11 and it worsened between then and age 14. The anxiety suppressed her appetite and also led to her developing avoidant restrictive food intake disorder, a condition where she would not eat certain foods for fear of choking, and her weight dropped to below six stone.

“I couldn’t cope in a social environment such as the classroom and I missed a lot of school in Years 9 and 10,” she said.

“But Bede Academy was brilliant, staff were really supportive and they brought in therapists. They are all really pleased with how I have come on and with my results. I am now looking forward to studying so I can help others.”

Sophie Robinson.

Caitlyn Donnelly also managed to conquer her anxieties with school to the point where she now wants to return as a teacher.

The 17-year-old struggled in Year 9 and 10 and missed many lessons. But with the support of staff, she secured two distinctions and a merit in double sport and health and social care. She will now study physical education QTS at Sunderland University.

“When I had my issues, I never imagined I would come out with distinctions,” said Caitlyn, who also works in a shop and looks after a young girl with autism.

“I love doing the respite care for the young girl, who is like my little best friend. She has also inspired me to teach, as have the PE staff who helped me.

Caleb McIntosh and Caitlyn Donnelly.

“I think PE is very therapeutic and I want other children to share my passion for sport.”

Talented artist Sophie Robinson is exploring studying fine art at Newcastle University, which would make her the first in her family to have a degree.

The 18-year-old, of Blyth, collected an A-level in art and design and merits in health and social care.

“I have always had a passion for art and would love to be an artist one day in some form,” she said.

“Nature inspires me and I love to work in all mediums. At the moment, I am producing artworks for my friends and family.”

Jack Jeffrey is also about to see his life roar off the grid after gaining a merit in his T-Level engineering. The 18-year-old, of Cramlington, is a scrutineer working in motorsport events all over the country, from karting to hill climbs.

“I love it and I could be seeing the next generation of Formula 1 drivers,” said the 18-year-old, of Cramlington.

“Bede has been great and I joined the T-Level course here when it was launched because there was nothing like it in my home town. I have now secured an apprenticeship with Osborne Engineering, which specialises in repairing bearings.”

Blackbelt taekwondo martial art specialist Ben Milligan also enjoyed a knockout result after securing a distinction in his T-Level engineering. The 18-year-old, of Morpeth, will now study a degree apprenticeship with Eon at Nottingham University.

Nathaniel Allan’s diligence and determination secured him A, B, B, A-level grades and will see him heading to Newcastle University to study chemistry.

“I’d like to do something with organic chemistry, which looks at hydrogen and carbon,” said Nathaniel, a keen drummer.

A career in law is on the horizon for Caleb McIntosh, deputy head boy, who joined Bede Academy in Year 12 – securing the highest grades in the year with an A* and two As. He will read law at Northumbria University.

“I have done some work experience at Northumberland County Council, which was great,” said the 18-year-old, of Blyth, who plays acoustic and electric guitar.

“The law fascinates me and I’d like to specialise in employment or criminal law.”

Emil Sabu has been interested in numbers since Year 4 when he was asked to join a maths class two years above him.

His efforts saw him achieve three As in mathematics, business and psychology, allowing him to accept a place to study accounting and finance at Newcastle University.

“My parents have done so much for me since they moved to England from India and I’d love a job, or to run my own business, that would allow us all to live very comfortably,” said Sabu.

Over the last few years Bede Academy has seen increased access to its Sixth Form with more internal and external students than ever staying on to post-16. This has been driven by an increased range of courses on offer, including T-levels.

A-level results have increased again this year, with boys taking the top three spots for attainment.

Bede Academy principal Andrew Thelwell said: “Bede Academy has a strong reputation for students’ destinations. We are committed to being a highly inclusive and highly aspirational place to study.

“This year – more so than ever – students have secured high-quality destinations across a broad range of higher education providers and employers.

“Our students have worked hard to secure the very best opportunities from traditional degree courses at top universities to degree level apprenticeships with top employers. We couldn’t be prouder of them.”