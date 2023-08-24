Slimming World winner from Northumberland inspires people with weight loss journey

She started to lose weight with the possibility of IVF in mind but after losing a stone that route was no longer necessary as Kelly fell pregnant with her daughter Maisie, who was born on November 26, 2022.

She has lost 3st 5.5lbs in total.

After sharing her story with the group, Kelly won Woman of the Year on August 10, as all members had voted for someone they found inspiring.

Kelly McCoulough, right, with her Slimming World award.

Leanne Mavin, who runs the Holywell group, said: "She’s someone who shared a lot in the group, she helped everyone and she supported everyone.”

Kelly, 43, also participated in a charity run with Slimming World on July 9 and raised money for Cancer Research UK. It was her first long distance run and she brought Maisie along in the pram to watch.

"I think it really inspired people to hear how she’d done,” Leanne added.

"It’s why we run the competition, to show people what you can achieve. It’s not just about losing weight, it’s all the other benefits that come with it.”

Kelly McCoulough.

Kelly said: "The support was great, it always is even now. Everybody helps each other. Every week Leanne always comes up with different motivational ideas, tips and hints.

"Anyone who wants to join don’t hesitate, start now. The sooner you start, the sooner you feel better about yourself and in yourself.