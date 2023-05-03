Weight loss organisation Slimming World organised a donation drive encouraging members of their groups to hand in clothes that no longer fit due to their weight loss efforts.

211 bags were collected as a result, which will raise an estimated £5,275 when sold in Cancer Research UK charity shops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blyth and Holywell based Slimming World consultant Leanne Mavin-Brennand, who helped organise the drive in the area alongside fellow consultants Fi Warren, Jill Rutherford, and Jill Heslop, said: “It is quite cathartic to let go of the past and move on.

Slimming World consultants (from the left) Fi Warren, Jill Rutherford, and Leanne Mavin-Brennand with the donated bags of clothes.

“We always say if you keep your clothes that you slimmed out of you are almost giving yourself permission to put weight back on and get back into them. We do not want to feel like that.

“It is letting go of that and raising money for a really good cause at the same time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Being overweight can be a contributing factor to an increased risk of developing cancer.

Leanne added: “A huge thank you to all of our members for their generosity in raising money to help research for a cure for cancer.

Slimming World consultants (from the left) Fi Warren, Leanne Mavin-Brennand, and Jill Rutherford with the donated bags of clothes.

“It just shows you how much weight people have lost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad