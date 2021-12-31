Slimmer’s life transformed by seven stone weight loss

Paige Elsender, from Shiremoor, has lost over seven stone.

Paige Elsender weighed in at 23st 6lbs before the Covid-19 pandemic but has trimmed down to 16st 2lbs – and watched her dress size tumble from a 28 to a 14.

"Before losing weight, I didn’t really think about what I was eating,” she admits. “I never used to make my own meals from scratch.

"I used to go out night clubbing a lot and would eat takeaways when I went out. My biggest downfall was cheese!”

“I make all of my meals from scratch now, which I much prefer – and I will now eat most vegetables, whereas in the past I wouldn’t touch anything except carrots.”

Now, the 23-year-old from Shiremoor is reaping the rewards of a change in lifestyle.

"I wanted to lose weight because I felt unhealthy, unhappy and I couldn’t and I didn’t want participate in other things that other people were doing,” she explained.

“I was conscious of my weight all of the time. I was scared to sit on wooden benches in beer gardens in case they broke or tipped.

“Being slimmer, I’m a lot more confident, I’m so much happier, I feel free and I don’t feel scared to do “normal” things anymore."

She hopes to continue her weight loss journey at the West Allotment branch of Slimming World in the new year – with ice skating and a skydive on her ‘to do' list.

“Slimming World was the best thing I have ever done, not just for my physical health but for my mental health as well,” said Paige.

"I suffer from bad anxiety and depression which takes a toll on my day to day life, however in losing weight I’ve gained more confidence to tackle some of the things that make me anxious, such as going out alone.