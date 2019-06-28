Sky One TV's The Heist: CCTV footage of 'bank robbery' released
Dramatic CCTV footage showing a daring ‘bank robbery in Alnwick has been released.
Detectives working on Sky One TV show, The Heist, revealed the footage at a public meeting in the Northumberland Hall on Thursday night.
It shows the ‘thieves’ outside the fictional Bank of Northumbria on Fenkle Street, entering the building via a back alley and then emerging with their loot and driving off.
The ‘crime’, said to be similar to the Hatton Garden heist, took place between 4.30am and 7.30am on Friday, June 21 with the thieves wearing masks and boiler suits.
Police believe they made their way to the South Road Industrial Estate before dispersing. The thieves are reported have stolen ‘a life-changing sum of money’.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
One suspect has been arrested so far but the officer leading the investigation, Detective Chief Inspector Sue Hill has called on the public ‘to do their moral duty’ in reporting any suspicious activity.
They have previously appealed for local residents to share any CCTV or dashcam footage of suspicious activity which might help with the investigation. Officers are also carrying out house-to-house inquiries.
Shine TV’s series pits a team of real detectives, active and retired, against a team playing the part of criminals. Those taking part have not broken the law. If contestants evade capture, they will keep their share of the money.
The public can call the investigations team on 01665 497 185, email witness@shine.tv or search @theheisttv on social media.