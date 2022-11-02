Skipton Dive Club members have been regular visitors to the Northumberland coast over the past 27 years, especially around Seahouses and the Farne Islands.

They decided that, after settling all outstanding dues, any remaining balance should be paid to Seahouses RNLI.

Twelve of their members recently visited Seahouses lifeboat station, to present a cheque to acting lifeboat operations manager Colin Banks.

Skipton Dive Club members with Colin Banks and Ian Clayton from Seahouses RNLI.

Seahouses chairman and press officer Ian Clayton said: “It was sad to learn that the club was being wound up, but we were delighted and humbled by their most generous donation of their outstanding funds, which will be put to good use here at Seahouses.