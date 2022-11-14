Amy Stokoe has been selected by her country for the team that is set to compete at the 2023 ISF (International Schools Sports Federation) World Schools Winter Games in Erzurum, Turkey, between February 11 and 19.

But the trip costs £2,200 and she has set-up a GoFundMe page asking for donations towards this amount that she will combine with money earned from her part-time job working in the café at Druridge Bay Country Park during the holidays and weekends.

The 17-year-old said: “If you are able to support me in my fundraising for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, I’d really appreciate it.

Amy Stokoe pictured during her training in Switzerland last month.

“I would not have got this far without the support of my parents and family, training and coaching from lots of people including RTR race club, The British Ski Academy, SZ Racing, ESSKIA, ATC, Snowsport England, PDS Snowsport, Weardale Ski Club and financial support from BSA, The Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust, Bernicia Homes and the Ladies Ski Club – thank you all.”

Amy is studying A-levels at King Edward VI School in Morpeth and she is combining her studies with ski racing in Europe as part of the England Alpine Squad – where she has achieved some impressive results – and in the UK in the snowdomes.

Her mother, Helen Maltby, said: “She trains at Silksworth Ski slope in Sunderland with RTR race club and at Castleford snowdome with SZ Racing.

“She trains abroad, on snow, with The British Ski Academy. She is a member of Weardale Ski Club and goes ski touring in the Northumberland hills with her dad, David, when there is snow in the winter.

“Amy is also a keen footballer and plays for Wallsend Boys Club in the ladies section and U18 girls team.”

To make a donation, go to www.gofundme.com/f/fund-the-world-school-winter-games-turkey-2023