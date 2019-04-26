Skiff Enflaeda ready to take to the water for maiden voyage

Alnmouth Community Rowing Club is getting ready to launch its second skiff.

Months of sweat and passion, lots of glue and many coats of paint and varnish have resulted in the completion of a sister skiff to the Pride of Aln.

Enflaeda will be named and launched on Sunday, May 12, at 3pm at the boat house at Alnmouth.

The new boat is named after Princess Enflaeda, the daughter of King Edwin of Northumbria.

The rowing club will be joined by rowing neighbours, friends and villagers for the launch event.

Jane Foley, on behalf of the club, said: “This is is a hugely significant event for the club and we will be celebrating.

“There will be music, copious amounts of cake and probably a few wee drams consumed.”

Pride of Aln, a 22-foot-long St Ayles skiff, made her maiden voyage in March, 2015, with the Duchess of Northumberland one of the four-strong crew at the oars.