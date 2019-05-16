Skiff Enflaeda makes her maiden voyage

The sun shone last weekend as a skiff made her maiden voyage.

Sunday saw the launch of the new Alnmouth Community Rowing Club skiff, Enflaeda, a sister boat to the club’s Pride of Aln.

The skiff is ready to be launched at Alnmouth.

The skiff was officially named by Shaun Whyte, chairman of Alnmouth Parish Council and blessed by the Rev Ian Mackarill.

After a toast, members of the club carried the boat to the water.

More than 100 people attended, including Alnmouth residents and other skiff crews from the North East.

The skiff, named after Princess Enflaeda, the daughter of King Edwin of Northumbria, was built by club members.

Alnmouth Community Rowing Club members on the water in their new skiff.

Membership of the club has grown this last year and the second boat will allow a greater number of people to participate in community rowing.

Pride of Aln, a 22-foot-long St Ayles skiff, was launched four years ago with the Duchess of Northumberland one of the four-strong crew at the oars.