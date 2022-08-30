Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coastguard teams from Holy Island and Berwick and Seahouses inshore lifeboat were alerted shortly before 6pm – more than two hours outside the safe crossing times.

Three adults, three children and a dog were forced to abandon their vehicle and make their way to the refuge box where they were picked up by the lifeboat crew. Coastguard rescue teams were already in attendance.

Making two trips, the lifeboat took the group safely to shore on the mainland side of the causeway where they were handed in to the care of the Coastguards.

Seahouses inshore lifeboat at Holy Island causeway.

Seahouses RNLI Lifeboat press officer Ian Clayton said. “Sadly, another case where the car driver had failed to heed the warning signs.

"They had attempted to cross just before high tide and failed to understand or appreciate the risk until it was too late.

"Fortunately, none of the group were any the worse for their experience, although their car could be written off, depending on the level of saltwater ingress.”

High tide at Holy Island was 5:40pm, and the safe crossing time was from 9am until 3.30pm, and from 9.15pm until 3.40am.