Six people and dog rescued by lifeboat after vehicle stranded on Holy Island causeway
Six people were rescued after their car got stranded on Holy Island’s tidal causeway on Tuesday evening.
Coastguard teams from Holy Island and Berwick and Seahouses inshore lifeboat were alerted shortly before 6pm – more than two hours outside the safe crossing times.
Three adults, three children and a dog were forced to abandon their vehicle and make their way to the refuge box where they were picked up by the lifeboat crew. Coastguard rescue teams were already in attendance.
Making two trips, the lifeboat took the group safely to shore on the mainland side of the causeway where they were handed in to the care of the Coastguards.
Seahouses RNLI Lifeboat press officer Ian Clayton said. “Sadly, another case where the car driver had failed to heed the warning signs.
"They had attempted to cross just before high tide and failed to understand or appreciate the risk until it was too late.
"Fortunately, none of the group were any the worse for their experience, although their car could be written off, depending on the level of saltwater ingress.”
High tide at Holy Island was 5:40pm, and the safe crossing time was from 9am until 3.30pm, and from 9.15pm until 3.40am.