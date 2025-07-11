Six new Freemen of Berwick admitted
At a ceremony at the Town Hall on July 8, six applicants were admitted as a Freeman of Berwick-upon-Tweed.
After the ceremony, the applicants were photographed on the steps of the Town Hall.
Coun John Robertson (Town Mayor), Joe Lang (Sheriff) and Michael Herriott (Chair of the Guild) are with the newly admitted Freemen.
The newly admitted Freemen, pictured from left to right, are as follows: Henry Robert Howe, Jemima Jayne Herriott, Oliver James Mace, Andrew George Mace, Heidi Rebekah Hepburn and Georgie Olivia Hepburn.
