After the ceremony, the applicants were photographed on the steps of the Town Hall with Berwick dignitaries.

At a ceremony at the Town Hall on July 8, six applicants were admitted as a Freeman of Berwick-upon-Tweed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After the ceremony, the applicants were photographed on the steps of the Town Hall.

Coun John Robertson (Town Mayor), Joe Lang (Sheriff) and Michael Herriott (Chair of the Guild) are with the newly admitted Freemen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The newly admitted Freemen, pictured from left to right, are as follows: Henry Robert Howe, Jemima Jayne Herriott, Oliver James Mace, Andrew George Mace, Heidi Rebekah Hepburn and Georgie Olivia Hepburn.