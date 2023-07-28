News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk

Site manager of new Barratt Homes housing estate in New Hartley wins NHBC's Pride in the Job Quality Award

The site manager at a New Hartley housing development has been given a Pride in the Job Quality Award for 2023.
By Craig Buchan
Published 28th Jul 2023, 10:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 10:30 BST

Michael Spurr received the recognition as the site manager for the Church Fields development by Barratt Homes.

The awards, run by the National House Building Council, recognise high standards and quality in the industry, and Michael is one of 450 winners selected this year from a pool of 11,000 entrants.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Carl Sobolewski, managing director at Barratt Developments North East, said: “It is great news for our customers and the business that our site manager has won a prestigious Pride in the Job Quality Award.

Michael Spurr, site manager at Church Fields in New Hartley. (Photo by Barratt Homes)Michael Spurr, site manager at Church Fields in New Hartley. (Photo by Barratt Homes)
Michael Spurr, site manager at Church Fields in New Hartley. (Photo by Barratt Homes)
Most Popular

“The awards showcase what it takes to be a top site manager and demonstrate our long-term commitment to looking after our customers and building high quality homes.

“We are very proud to have won more of these awards than any other housebuilder for 19 years in a row.”

Related topics:PrideNew HartleyBarratt Homes