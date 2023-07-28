Michael Spurr received the recognition as the site manager for the Church Fields development by Barratt Homes.

The awards, run by the National House Building Council, recognise high standards and quality in the industry, and Michael is one of 450 winners selected this year from a pool of 11,000 entrants.

Carl Sobolewski, managing director at Barratt Developments North East, said: “It is great news for our customers and the business that our site manager has won a prestigious Pride in the Job Quality Award.

Michael Spurr, site manager at Church Fields in New Hartley. (Photo by Barratt Homes)

“The awards showcase what it takes to be a top site manager and demonstrate our long-term commitment to looking after our customers and building high quality homes.