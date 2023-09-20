Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sarah Fraser, a speech therapist, and Laura Greenwood, a deputy headteacher, joined the lifeboat station in November 2021 and completed a series of training courses over an 18 month spell before their theory and practical assessments.

They are now qualified to join life-saving missions on the station’s D class and Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboats.

Laura said: “I wanted to do some local voluntary work and something completely different and learn new skills. The RNLI was the attraction, especially after Covid.”

Sarah (left) and Laura (right) on RNLI Blyth's Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat. (Photo by Robin Palmer/RNLI)

“We are grateful for the volunteer crew that has helped with our training to date and we are now looking forward to assisting the latest trainee crew in learning new skills.

“Our families are very supportive of the work we are now doing at RNLI Blyth and are always interested to hear what we have been up to.

“They are proud of the role we are now able to undertake at the lifeboat station.”

The sisters were first introduced to the RNLI by their friend and volunteer crew member Kathryn Delf, who they knew through a sea swimming club.

They were inspired to join up by a childhood experience, wherein they were rescued from being swept out to sea by a Spanish lifeboat while, aged nine and 12, they were on holiday on the Costa Blanca.

Sarah said: 'From becoming a competent volunteer crew member I have grown in confidence.

“When my daughter went away to university I felt at a loose end and wanted some adventure in my life.

“I was already aware that sea swimming could be dangerous and wanted to be able to assist anyone in trouble and to be able to give something back.”

Terry Healy, lifeboat operations manager at RNLI Blyth, said: “Sarah and Laura have worked really hard to become competent crew and are a real asset to the lifeboat station at Blyth and to the local community.